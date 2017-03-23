Sarawak 

Cops nab second robbery suspect

Police lead the second suspect to the lock-up.

MIRI: Police on Tuesday arrested a second suspect believed to have been involved in robbing two men on Saturday.

The suspect in his 30s was picked up from a budget hotel in the city centre at around 5.30pm and taken to the Miri Central police station to facilitate the investigation.

His accomplice was arrested on Monday.

In the incident around 9am, the victim and his friend were involved in an accident with the suspects behind Yu Lan Plaza.

One of the suspects then hit the victim using a steering lock, while the other suspect robbed the victim of his handphone and RM900.

The case is being investigated under Section 396/397 of the Penal Code for robbery.

