Deliver services fairly and with integrity, community leaders urged

MIRI: Grassroots and community leaders of the Orang Ulu community were called to render their services fairly, with integrity and transparency.

Outgoing Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis in his speech noted the importance of ensuring kampongs and longhouses, including the community under their jurisdiction, receive fair and equal assistance from the government.

“It‘s important that people feel and see they are not left behind or neglected. As the bridge between the people and the government, their service delivery should reflect the government’s concern for the people’s welfare – be they living in urban or rural areas,” Antonio said at a gathering hosted by the Orang Ulu Community Leaders Council here recently.

“As grassroots and community leaders and government’s representative, you must present a good and clean image of yourself and the government at all times,” he said, adding that they should be fair in delivering services.

Antonio will be assuming a new post as director of Administration Unit in the Chief Minister’s Department in Kuching on April 3.

He praised the management and administration of the Orang Ulu community leaders and grassroots leaders in Miri under the leadership of community paramount chief Temenggong Elizabeth Deng.

Present were Elizabeth; Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Charles Balan Seliing; and Temenggong Joseph Ngau.