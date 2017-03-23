Direct connectivity between Langkawi and Shenzhen

LANGKAWI: Langkawi is set to grow its tourist arrival numbers as AirAsia announced Shenzhen as its next international route to be operated from Langkawi Island.

This marks AirAsia’s third international connectivity into Langkawi after Singapore and Guangzhou.

This new flight is scheduled to commence operations on July 16, 2017 with three weekly flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday).

Malaysia’s Minister of Transport, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai was present to witness the announcement of this new direct flight, which was made by Aireen Omar, chief executive officer of AirAsia at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2017.

Aireen Omar said, “We announced Langkawi as our international hub two years ago during the last LIMA, and we are proud to announce another international direct connectivity that will further grow Langkawi’s position as a premier holiday destination in the region.

“AirAsia has always been committed towards expanding the markets that we operate in, and Langkawi is no exception. The number of passengers flown year on year into Langkawi has also increased by 30 per cent from 2015 to year 2016.”

She added, “There is so much potential for Langkawi, and we know that with the resources that we are putting in such as marketing initiatives, we can expand the market demand for Langkawi from Shenzhen. AirAsia looks forward to working with all parties, especially from the tourism industry on both ends to ensure that we optimise on this new route.”

Meanwhile, Liow commended AirAsia’s growth and efforts to further develop Langkawi by expanding their network from the island.

Langkawi was AirAsia’s first route to be operated in 2001 and it currently serves five routes from the island of Langkawi with 106 weekly flights to two international destinations (Singapore and Guangzhou), and 3 domestic flights (Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru).