Director: Privatisation of Sarawak Museum being studied

KUCHING: Plans to privatise the Sarawak Museum is being studied before any decision can be made, says Museum Department director Ipoi Datan.

He said the decision to privatise the museum lay in the hands of the state government which would announce the decision once it was made.

“The issue of privatisation has not been finalised because it is still being studied. I am leaving the matter to Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture to make the announcement,” he told a press conference at his office here yesterday.

He also said several officials from the department would be going to Johor and Melaka next week to meet with museum officials in the respective states.

“During the visit, we will see how their organisation structure is like and make a comparison as part of our study before any changes are made,” he said, adding that Assistant Minister for Arts and Culture Datuk John Sikie Tayai and permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik would also be joining the delegation.

When asked, Ipoi said the privatision exercise would indirectly help the museum to become a business entity.

“However, we will need to study everything first. All this while we have not charged visitors any fees.

“What is important now is to wait for the announcement from the ministry (Tourism, Arts and Culture) after we have come back from our trip,” he added.