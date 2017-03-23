FAS urge women footballers to step up

KUCHING: The upcoming 30th edition of the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup to be held in Miri is another opportunity for local female players to advance their football career.

Football Association Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais made the call while highlighting that the tournament, which will be held for the first time in Sarawak, is the best platform for local players to perform well and stand a chance to represent the national team.

According to Posa, there are many talented female footballers in the country.

“Rarely Sarawak has the chance to be host such a prestigious tournament. Therefore, the state team must prove themselves and bring along with them the pride of the supporters,” he said.

Sarawak was fourth in last year’s Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup which is the national women’s football tournament.

The event will be held in Miri from April 8 to 18 through the collaboration of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and FAS.

The FAM women’s football committee will use the tournament to identify players to represent Malaysia in this year’s SEA Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur in August.