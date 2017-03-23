High Court maintains 40-year jail for rapist

KUCHING: The High Court yesterday maintained the 40-year jail sentence of a man convicted of the rape of his step-daughter earlier this year.

Justice Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang dismissed an appeal made by the 55-year-old office boy of the Public Works Department against the sentence imposed by the Sessions Court on two incestuous rape charges.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane for each charge, which were ordered to run consecutively.

He had pleaded guilty to committing the offences at 10am on Jan 4 and 5 at a government quarters in Batu Lintang.

The appellant had urged the judge to consider his age and if he were to serve the full sentence, he would not be able to look after his aging parents.

He told the court he was willing to take more whipping in exchange for a shorter jail term.

In delivering the decision, the judge affirmed the sentences, considering the aggravating factors for acts which she said were sheer grossness, heinous and had traumatised the victim.

She said the rape had taken place since January 2015 despite the police report alleging the incident had occurred for the past five years.

“The victim also had three miscarriages after being forced to take pills by her parents. She is fearful and feels guilty towards her mother and family,” the judge said.

Of all the aggravating factors, the judge said all the appellant asked during mitigation was a lenient sentence.

“He did not even show any remorse for the crime he committed.

“As for the appellant not able to see his elderly parents, that is of no consequence because they can always visit him in prison ,”she added.

Originally, the appellant was facing seven charges but admitted to five, and received a total of 98 years in prison and 45 whippings.

He, however, claimed trial to two other charges which are pending trial in the Sessions Court.

DPP Hayda Faridzal prosecuted.