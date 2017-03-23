HKL awards eye applications from outside central region

SIBU: The 6th edition of Hii King Leng-Top Sports Star Award (HKL-TSS) and HKL Sports Volunteer Extraordinaire Awards (HKL-SVE) are now open for application by athletes and sports volunteers.

Award initiator Dr Gregory Hii is hoping for applicants from outside the central region such as Kuching, Miri and Bintulu to make it “a true Sarawak affair.”

There are 20 HKL-TSS awards for successful candidates who will receive RM600 per year for a period of two consecutive years.

Applicant must be a student registered in a Sarawak school or college and had represented the state at national-level championships at least once in the last two years.

The minimal academic requirement is five credits in SPM or credit in all subjects for those who are assessed internally (for example, Form One and Form Two).

The combined family income of the applicant must not be over RM50,000 a year.

The HKL-SVE awards are meant for those who have continually contributed to sports development in the state such as managers and coaches.

Application forms may be downloaded from http//hklsportscholarship.blogspot.com. They should reach HKL Sports Stars Selection Committee, c/o Delta Leasing, at No. 16, Ground Floor, Tuanku Osman Road by June 15.