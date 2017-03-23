Hong Kong’s affordable housing policies adoptable, says CM

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s housing policies that support affordable housing for its citizens can be adopted by Sarawak, said Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister expressed this view following briefings and site visits conducted by Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority (URA) and the Hong Kong Housing Authority (HKHA) during the first leg of a visit to Hong Kong from China yesterday.

The working visit was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation and Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching branch.

The Sarawak delegation led by Abang Johari includes Assistant Minister of Urbanisation Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Assistant Minister of Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation permanent secretary Datu Sudarsono Osman, former Tasik Biri assemblyman Datuk Peter Nansian, Sheda Kuching advisors Sim Kiang Chiok and Zaidi Ahmad, Sheda Kuching chairman Dr Christopher Ngui and Sheda Kuching branch deputy chairman Tony Su.

“The purpose of these visits is to expose our developers as well as our policy makers to new ways of formulating strategies where we will be able to provide affordable housing and services to our people,” Abang Johari said.

He noted that Hong Kong had improved by leaps and bounds in terms of providing facilities for its people since the 1970s while maintaining affordability, which he said suited the needs of Sarawak.

“Hong Kong’s Rental Assistance Scheme (RAS) and Tenant Purchase Scheme (TPS) for example, assist their citizens in both renting and purchasing homes by providing financial assistance or subsidising the price of the properties.

Kwan (left) giving a briefing on the planning process of Kwun Tung Town Centre to the delegation yesterday. From second left are Nansian, Talib, Abang Johari and Abdul Karim. Abang Johari (right) presents a memento to chief senior housing manager of HKHA’s tenant management policy unit Ng Shu-chung as (from left) Sim, Su, chief manager of HKHA’s management division Helen Cheung Lo Pik-yuk, Sudarsono, Talib and others look on.

“These are policies which we can learn from Hong Kong,” he declared.

However, Abang Johari cautioned that not all elements of Hong Kong would be suitable for Sarawak to adopt.

“While they have been successful with their housing development, the solution for Hong Kong is very different from ours as we have a luxury of land while they have a constraint of land. Rather than focus on developing upwards like they have, for Sarawak we will be developing laterally instead,” he pointed out.

However, with lateral development comes the issue of distance as home buyers may find new properties to be too far for their liking and convenience, he added.

To address the issue, Abang Johari emphasised that Sarawak would need to have a strong focus on developing a proper public transport system.

“Once we have the public transport system, then the development can be expanded into suburban areas where the land cost is cheaper, allowing us to create townships and more affordable housing while providing the basic facilities in these new residential areas.”

Meanwhile, besides learning from Hong Kong’s housing policies, Talip said he was impressed with their managerial practice, noting that it has proven to be extremely effective.

“They have succeeded in fixing their problems and they’ve done it by expertly managing the process, identifying the issues, implementing execution and promoting continuous review and improvement. The process of doing so is a lesson we could learn.”

In concurring with Talip, Mike Kwan Yee Fai, assistant general manager of URA’s planning and design division, hoped that the Sarawak delegation would be able to learn from the difficulties the URA has faced in redevelopment which they could bring home.

“Do not repeat the same mistakes we have done in the past and instead learn from our successes such as more community engagement within redeveloping areas. Small steps like more open lines of communication can help showcase to the communities involved the benefits redevelopment has and will bring them.”

The working visit started with a briefing by Kwan on the planning process of the redevelopment of the Kwun Tung Town Centre before he took the delegates on a site tour of the urban development area.

After that, the delegation broke for lunch which was hosted by Sheda Kuching branch, after which they headed to HKHA where they were given an overview on Hong Kong’s many affordable housing schemes and policies.

The visit ended with a visit to the Ho Man Tin estate where the group was given a tour of several public facilities and public housing buildings.