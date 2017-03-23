Immigration officers in graft probe released after remand order expires

KUCHING: Eleven State Immigration Department staff remanded to assist in a graft probe were released by the Magistrate’s Court today following the expiry of their remand order.

They appeared before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi at 8.30am.

They had been in the custody of the Malaysian-Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) for seven days to facilitate investigation.

All the staff members, aged between 33 and 55, were said to have been paid between RM200 and RM5,000 to not take action against foreign workers who did not possess valid travel or work documents.

They were picked up at several different locations including the Sarawak Immigration Office, Kuching International Airport, Pending Immigration Office and Semuja Immigration Detention Depot between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on March 15.