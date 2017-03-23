Kelab Gagung Sibu celebrates anniversary

Club member Kembuan Thomas (standing second left) performs the bebiau ceremony. Aaron is seated at centre. Club members in full traditional costume. Ladies seen wearing uniform at the event.

KAPIT: Kelab Gagung Sibu Sarawak celebrated its first anniversary recently.

Kanowit Member of Parliament Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang officiated at the event.

“KGS to me is an elite group and an ‘executive’ club as not all can register as members without fulfilling the stipulated criteria including having a gagung (animal skin warrior vest), lelanjang, kabo, pedang, and so forth,” he said in his speech.

“In addition, the club is a voluntary body. You are there because of your cultural interest. KGS is a very good move towards promoting Iban culture.”

Club chairman Jabang Juntan said the club aims to preserve traditional Iban warrior costumes.

“Our effort to revive the old traditions of our forefathers has not gone to waste as now we are on the right track to preserve and maintain our own traditional costumes,” he said.

“Even the elders and our political leaders were astonished at us at our first appearance in full Iban warrior costumes at official functions, including the wearing of gagung, headgear, baju burung, duku ilang, simpai ranki, and many ornaments and amulets.”

To date the club has more than 100 mostly life members throughout the state.

The club, which was registered by the Registrar of Societies on March 3, 2016, has carried out some 30 activities up to December last year.