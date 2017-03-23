Kim Jong-nam murder: Probe by outsiders against the law – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Conducting of investigation by outsiders including North Korean agents into the murder of Kim Jong-nam here is against the law, says Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said any party that wished to investigate the case, should first seek permission of the Malaysian police as it could disturb the ongoing investigation.

“If they want to do investigation here (Malaysia), not only the agents or spies but also the legal authorities need our permission and approval.

“(Any investigation they conduct will be illegal) because they have no power to question people and no power to look at the documents,” he told a press conference after the handing-over of KIA Sorento CRDI SUV 4×4 vehicles to the Royal Malaysian Police in Bukit Aman, here, today.

Khalid was asked to comment on reports that North Korean agents were investigating the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in this country on Feb 13.

Meanwhile, Khalid said he wanted all the suspects holed up in the North Korean embassy here to surrender themselves.

“We want the three individuals sought, who are in there (embassy). We know they are inside (the embassy),” he said.

The three individuals believed to be still at the North Korean embassy are its second secretary Hyon Kwang-song, 44, Air Koryo employee Kim Uk-il, 37, and the third suspect, Ri Ji-u, 30, also known as James.

Last Feb 13, Kim Jong-nam was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) while waiting to take a flight to Macau.

He was approached by two foreign women who wiped the VX nerve agent on his face. Jong-nam who was using a passport bearing the name Kim Chol, died while being taken to Putrajaya Hospital. – Bernama