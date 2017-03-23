Malaysia fair in handling of Jong-nam case – S. Korea

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been fair and reasonable in dealing with the Kim Jong-nam murder case, said South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun.

He also expressed confidence that the Malaysian government would remain fair and reasonable in their stand on the matter.

Speaking to reporters after a courtesy call on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia at the Parliament building here yesterday, Sye-kyun said the most important thing was the return of nine Malaysians now stranded in Pyongyang after they were barred from leaving the country.

“They should come back to their home country and I think it will happen very soon,” he said.

North Korea barred Malaysians from leaving the country, which led to Malaysia reciprocating and disallowing North Korean citizens in Malaysia from leaving the country.

On the meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak earlier yesterday morning, Sye-kyun said:

“I strongly expressed our interest and capability about the upcoming KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project,” he added. — Bernama