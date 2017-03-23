Malaysia needs more fearless transformational leaders

KUALA LUMPUR:Malaysia needs more great leaders, especially transformational leaders, who have the ability to conquer fear and are brave enough to take steps in transforming an organisation, said Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) President and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Idris Jala.

“In everything that I do, I want to make it quick, and with better results.

That is my obsession in life,” he said during a one-hour session entitled ‘Transformational Road Less Travelled’ at the Global Transformation Forum yesterday.

Transformational leadership is about the leader connecting with people to inspire positive change in transforming the organisation and changing its culture.

Sharing his experience as a transformation guru who relishes the task of overseeing Malaysia’s transformation into a high-income country by 2020, Idris recounted his experience with the Shell and Malaysia Airlines turnaround.

At Shell, where Idris spent over 23 years, he brought its Sri Lankan and Malaysian units back to profitability after years of being in the red.

He then rescued the national carrier from the jaws of bankruptcy, piloting it to record-breaking profits.

Inspired by the poem ‘The Road Not Taken’ by Robert Frost, Idris said his approach was what made the difference throughout his journey in organisations he had worked with.

He also shed light on Pemandu’s first mandate, the National Transformation Programme, which advocated the big fast results (BFR) methodology.

“Together with its six secrets of transformation, these make up Pemandu’s proprietary way of changing government and organisation’s actions,” he said.

The BFR methodology, anchored by an eight-step process of transformation, is a systematic and structured approach, incorporating clear diagnosis, planning, implementation, execution and feedback in a sequence which ensures transparency and accountability. — Bernama