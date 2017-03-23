Registration opens for PPKS’ April and July intakes

MIRI: Registration is now open for the Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS) Miri’s April and July intakes.

The courses offered include Malaysian Skills Certificate in Mechatronics, Electronics Industry, Electricity, Office of Management, and Computer Systems.

There is also Certificate of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, BTEC Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering/Electronics, Diploma in Business Administration, and Diploma in Plantation Management.

A press release said the field of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is able to produce students who are competitive in line with the country’s human resources needs.

PPKS marketing executive Mohd Aliff Idzwan Abdullah said most companies prefer candidates who have a certificate of proficiency.

“It’s because they want an employee with skills in handling a particular job in a technical field. Employees who already have good skills will help to reduce a company’s cost to send the workers to take short courses in a certain field,” he said in the press release.

He added that Sarawak students should reject the perception that TVET is a second choice course.

“Job opportunities in the field of TVET are widely available to students after their graduation. I advise students who are still looking for a course that would be taken after their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia to try applying for skills courses,” he said.

Online forms are available at www.ppks.edu.my.

For details call 085-622184 or 085-622194, or visit Block 1, MCLD, Shell Road, Lutong.