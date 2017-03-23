Rescuers find lost woman in jungle

Habibah is seen in a photo with her granddaughter. SAR team members undergo a briefing in the jungle during the operation.

MARUDI: A search and rescue (SAR) team found a woman – who was lost in the jungle near Long Marok, Tinjar on Monday – around 7pm on Tuesday.

Habibah Meran, 52, from Kampung Benawa, Central Baram was found in a weak condition.

She was found around 2km from Long Marok.

Villagers there then contacted her family members in Kampung Benawa to bring her home.

It is understood that a relative had filed a report at the Marudi police station on Monday that Habibah had left their house around 11.30am and failed to return.

A SAR team, comprising personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, police and villagers, was then formed to locate her.