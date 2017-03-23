Rumah Edison to get RM248,000 in aid

KAPIT: The 47-door Rumah Edison Bugap Rasin at Jalan Melekun, Baleh will receive a total of RM248,000 in aid and grants.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi announced the funds during a Rubber Industry Smallholder Development Authority (Risda) event recently.

The bulk of the funds – RM235,000 or RM5,000 per door – comes under the Housing Aid Project, to replace the longhouse’s dilapidated roofing.

Nanta, who is also Kapit Member of Parliament, also announced a grant of RM10,000 for the village security and development committee to purchase firefighting equipment.

The longhouse’s women’s bureau will also receive a grant of RM3,000 to fund its activities for the year.

Meanwhile, the Risda programme aimed to raise awareness of the authority’s functions; establish a close relationship between Risda and rubber smallholders; serve as a platform to exchange ideas and share the latest information and technology; as well as provide an opportunity for the people to meet with their leaders.