‘SPM top achievers should receive automatic JPA scholarships’

SIBU: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek branch youth chief Joseph Chieng has suggested that those getting at least 9A+’s in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations should be awarded Public Service Department (JPA) scholarships automatically.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he said for now, those who obtained at least 9A+’s were still bound to conditions by JPA when applying for scholarships.

“Now, they (students) are required to meet the conditions and to be assessed by JPA. It is up to JPA whether to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. I think it should be given to them as they are the best,” he said.

He said Sarawak had a total of 36,263 students who sat for SPM last year. Of these, 577 students obtained straight A’s (including A+, A, and A-), one scored straight 11A+’s, six with straight 10A+’s and six with 9A+’s.

He also said that those qualified students could apply for JPA 9A+’s Scholarship Programme which is open now until May 22 at 5pm.

“The website is esilav2.jpa.gov.my,” he said.

Meanwhile, SUPP Bukit Assek will have its 7th Bukit Assek Mobile Service Team Counter tonight (March 23) at Medan Mall from 7pm until 9pm.

Chieng welcomed members of the public to lodge their problems and complaints at the counter.

“At the moment, the response has been quite good and we have solved many problems except those problems that would require more funds,” he pointed out.

He said two SUPP members who are Sibu Municipal Council members and two who are Sibu Rural District Council members would man the counter.

Meanwhile, on the passing of former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai, he said party members were deeply saddened by the news.

“We all feel very sad. He is very important throughout the development of Sarawak,” he said.

He also said that when SUPP decided to set up the five branches in Sibu, the members had always kept in touch with Wong.