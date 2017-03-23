State asked to emulate Johor’s affordable housing scheme

John Terawe Jofri Jaraiee

MIRI: The state government has been asked to emulate the affordable housing scheme announced by Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar in conjunction with his 59th birthday.

The bungalows and semi-detached houses priced below RM100,000 for Johoreans will be built under the Sultan Ibrahim Foundation in collaboration with Bank Rakyat.

Councillor John Terawe from Bario said the Sultan’s actions were noble and people-oriented.

“Sarawak should emulate that. We have huge tracts of land, and the people have land. If Johor can do it, why can’t Sarawak?” he suggested.

John proposed that government or government-linked companies undertake such a venture to help ensure Sarawakians are not struggling to own houses.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee also praised the Sultan for meeting the housing needs of the lower income group.

“The middle and lower income difficulties of buying a house now should be taken under consideration. House prices are too costly to be owned by this group,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak has much more land than Johor and questioned why the state government could not do the same here.

“Monitor and give fairly to all those in need. Do not have favouritism if the project is approved and the Sarawak government should give priority to local people who have no homes,” he added.

It has been reported that the freehold project is open to all eligible Johoreans, with successful applicants needing to pay just RM1 deposit for a full loan with an easy repayment scheme.

It will involve 1,840 houses with a built up area of 1,100 square feet.