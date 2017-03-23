Swinburne-SoS collaboration surpasses expectations

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus’ Student Leadership and Volunteer Programme (SLVP) members recently collaborated with non-profit organisation Save our Strays (SoS) on a five-day donation drive.

A total of RM1,800 was raised and two bags of pet food were collected.

Business student Mark Liao Jun said the collaboration allowed students to network with organisations outside of Swinburne Sarawak.

“Through this project, we hope to promote the development of a highly emphatic culture where individuals acknowledge the need for community engagement.

“More importantly, it gives members the opportunity to enhance their social, managerial and idea developmental skills,” said the final-year Human Resource Management student.

Rahf El Mahdi, a Foundation student from Egypt involved in the activity, added, ““Everyone should be aware that it is not only humans that need help, but also animals. This initiative put the spotlight on the struggle animals face either as a result of lack of care from owners or illnesses the strays face.”

For Christabel Gomez, she was initially apprehensive that the collaboration would garner enough support.

“I was surprised that the donation drive turned out really well, even in that short span of time.

“I am thankful to be given the opportunity to be part of this event . We collected more than we hoped and the support we received from staff and students were overwhelming,” said the first-year Accounting and Finance student.

A total of 15 SLVP members were involved in designing publicity materials, managing the fund-raising booth and other tasks.

The programme aims to provide students with opportunities to organise events university-wide as well as in the community. SLVP currently have more than 300 registered members.