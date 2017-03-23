Teen who lost her way on Mt Santubong found

KUCHING: A Form 4 student was safely found on Tuesday night after losing her way during a hike with fellow students and teachers at Mount Santubong.

The 16-year-old girl, who was among a group of 73 students and 10 teachers from a school at Kota Sentosa, was discovered missing by others who last spotted her near a waterfall along their hike trail.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said personnel from the Petra Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene following a distress call received at 6.20pm.

“The Bomba search team, aided by police, Civil Defence Force and local villagers, focused the rescue efforts on Level 5 of the mountain, which was where the victim was last seen, until level 7.

“The victim was later found safe, albeit fatigued, at Level 7 around 9pm and was attended to by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Response Services unit prior to being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a check-up,” he said in a statement issued following the incident.

The operation, which ended at 10.30pm, involved a total of 28 Bomba personnel and senior officers.