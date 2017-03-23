Sarawak 

Teen who lost her way on Mt Santubong found

KUCHING: A Form 4 student was safely found on Tuesday night after losing her way during a hike with fellow students and teachers at Mount Santubong.

The 16-year-old girl, who was among a group of 73 students and 10 teachers from a school at Kota Sentosa, was discovered missing by others who last spotted her near a waterfall along their hike trail.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said personnel from the Petra Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene following a distress call received at 6.20pm.

“The Bomba search team, aided by police, Civil Defence Force and local villagers, focused the rescue efforts on Level 5 of the mountain, which was where the victim was last seen, until level 7.

“The victim was later found safe, albeit fatigued, at Level 7 around 9pm and was attended to by Bomba’s Emergency Medical Response Services unit prior to being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a check-up,” he said in a statement issued following the incident.

The operation, which ended at 10.30pm, involved a total of 28 Bomba personnel and senior officers.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of