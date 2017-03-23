Top swimming officials mourn passing of Wong

Dato Wee Hong Seng Hii Hieng Chiong

KUCHING: The demise of former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai early yesterday morning is a great loss to Sarawak swimming.

Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (Asas) president Dato Wee Hong Seng said the late Dr Wong had contributed tremendously to the state.

Wong was founding president of Asas and served for 45 years.

He was also the first president of Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (Sasa) which he led for over 50 years.

“It is a great loss to swimming and he brought our sport to great heights,” said Wee.

“A resolution was passed during Asas exco meeting last year that the Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Wong Soon Kai Cup is here to stay and the name will remain unchanged in the annual Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai Inter-Club Swimming Championship,” he added.

Sarawak Sukma XVIII head coach Hii Hieng Chiong, when contacted in Sibu, was initially at a loss for words.

“Tan Sri (Dr Wong) had done a lot for Sibu swimming and Sarawak swimming and it was through his leadership that in the 1980s and 1990s that Sarawak was supreme in swimming and water polo,” he said, calling Wong a great man, friend and leader.

“I have known him for more than 50 years and I am indebted to him for sending me overseas for a coaching course.”

Hii added that Wong was a highly respected man in Sibu and all those who knew him can attest to that.