Two M’sians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf rescued by Philippine military, says news portal

KOTA KINABALU: Two Malaysians who were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf group in July last year are said to have been rescued by the Philippine military force.

According to Philippine news portal Otago Daily Times which quoted the commander of the Western Mindanao Command, Maj Gen Carlito Galvez Jr., the two men, Tayudin Anjut, 45, and Abdul Rahim Summas, 62, were rescued in the waters off Pulau Pata, in the southern Sulu Province.

The news portal said the two Malaysians were weak and “in a sickly state” when rescued.

“Military medical doctors are treating them in our hospital,” said the article, quoting Galvez today, without specifying when and how the two victims were rescued.

Meanwhile, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din, when contacted by Bernama, said they were checking the validity of the report.

“We’re trying to get confirmation (from the Philippine authorities),” he said.

Tayudin Anjut and Abdul Rahim Summas were among five local fishermen reported missing, believed to be kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf in the waters off Lahad Datu while fishing on July 18, last year.

Also reported missing were Mohd Zumadil Rahim, 23, Fandy Bakran, 26, and Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 32. – Bernama