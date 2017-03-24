83 complete fire and rescue course

KOTA KINABALU: Eighty-three trainees from the Fire and Rescue Academy of Sabah had completed their Kursus Sijil Sains Kebombaan (KSSB) yesterday.

The batch consisted of 76 men and seven women. Among them, 49 were from Sabah, 32 from Sarawak and two from Labuan.

The four-and-a-half months’ course involves a gruelling training regime that included marching, fire-fighting operations, breathing apparatus training and science and fire management lessons.

Among the specific departments that these trainees may be joining include the Hazmat team, JBPM dive team, STORM (Special Tactical Operation Rescue Malaysia) and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS).

These trainees will be utilised to fill any available vacancies across the country.

The closing ceremony yesterday was officiated by Dato’ Soiman Jahid, the Deputy Head Director (Operation) of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia.

In his speech, Soiman said that he hopes the trainees will be able to implement what they have learned once they set foot onto the working field.

He added that the country’s Fire Department is currently doing their best to further improve their services.

“Last year, the Sabah Fire Department had received over 7,200 emergency calls and they managed to save over RM514,640,111.30 worth of property,” said Soiman.

He further mentioned that there has been a significant decrease of 33 per cent in the total death rate, from 27 to 18 in the year 2016.

The closing ceremony also witnessed 13 Quartermasters complete their training.

The Quartermasters went through 14 months of training and they are now certified as Quartermaster Officers for the Fire Department’s Air Unit. They will be stationed at Miri, Sarawak.

Also present at the event were Sabah Fire Department Director PKPJB Nordin Pauzi, Sarawak Fire Department Director PKPJB Nor Hisham Mohammad and Labuan Fire Department’s Director Jainal@Zainal Madasin.