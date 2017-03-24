Engkilili wants to be the first to apply KPI on community leaders

KUCHING: The Key Performance Index (KPI) should be applied to all community leaders including village and longhouse chiefs to measure their productivity and general performance.

When contacted yesterday, Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong, said he had informed his constituents about this and they were very receptive to the idea.

Insisting that Engkilili would be the first state constituency in the state to apply KPI on community leaders, Rayong said the KPI was in line with the state government’s wish of wanting all leaders and elected representatives to perform accordingly and discharge their duties responsibly and fairly.

“The KPI is important as the state wants to intensify rural transformation. I hope that village and longhouse chiefs, among others, are prepared for the KPI application. If possible they may start doing self-assessment even now.”

He said he had informed community leaders about the need for the KPI when officiating at the opening of a leadership course for community leaders at Dewan Dr Johnical Rayong in Skrang Resettlement Scheme on Tuesday. The course was organised by Engkilili sub-district. On a related matter, Rayong said he found out that many village chiefs did not recognise some of their own charges.

He, therefore, urged village chiefs to come up with a village profiling system in countering the issue.

A village profile is also very useful for the public and elected representatives like him, Rayong added.