EY searching for next EY Young Tax Professional of the Year Malaysia

(From fourth left) Amarjeet, LHDN deputy director of Corporate Services Department Umi Kalsom Harun, Ernst & Young Tax Consultants Sdn Bhd partner Farah Rosley and LHDN director of Tax Education Division and Corporate Services Department, Rahimah Abdullah together with winners of previous instalments of the EY YTPY pose for a photo.

KUCHING: EY is pleased to announce the launch of the fifth edition of its EY Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY) Malaysia competition.

The EY YTPY Malaysia award allows Malaysian undergraduates and postgraduates, enrolled in local or foreign universities, to compete for the opportunity to represent the country at the international EY YTPY competition to be held in the Netherlands from November 26 to 30, 2017.

At the world’s stage, the Malaysia winner will vie with winners from more than 30 countries for the title of ‘EY Young Tax Professional of the Year’.

As a first step, Malaysian participants just need to provide an essay response to the EY YTPY 2017 Malaysia competition question and submit the essay before Friday, August 4, 2017.

The top 10 EY YTPY 2017 Malaysia finalists will then be challenged with case studies and be invited to present their findings before experienced judges who will be looking for evidence of critical thinking and analytical strengths, creativity, commercial awareness and executive presence.

“At EY, developing young talent and providing them with the right opportunities are some of the ways in which we help fulfill our purpose of building a better working world. The EY YTPY competition is an ideal platform for us to promote the tax profession and nurture the tax leaders of the future.

In the competition, participants will be challenged to think outside the box as they tackle the business issues presented to them. They will need to be creative in coming up with solutions in order to develop outcomes that can potentially help grow, optimise and protect businesses.

“The EY YTPY competition also serves to reaffirm the growing importance of tax knowledge in the world of business and finance, and increase awareness of the tax profession as a viable and interesting career choice. We hope this competition will provide our local talent with greater confidence, deeper insight into the profession and inspire them to become successful tax professionals in a highly globalized and competitive environment,” Amarjeet Singh, Malaysia Tax leader of EY said.

Farah Rosley, partner, Ernst & Young Tax Consultants Sdn Bhd and the director of the EY YTPY Malaysia programme elaborated that the EY YTPY competition works in two stages.

“The first stage is the national competition. This is followed by the second stage, which is the international competition. For the opportunity to participate in the international competition, Malaysian students will have to first take part in the national level competition.”

“The rewards for winners of the YTPY competition include once-in-a-lifetime experience and opportunity to work with business leaders, remarkable prizes, such as prize money, internship in EY as well as opportunities to engage with EY global leaders and key clients.

“I strongly urge our Malaysian students to take on the challenge and vie for a spot in the international competition as the experience will be enriching and exceptional,” Farah added.

This year, Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri (LHDN) returns as a supporter of the EY YTPY Malaysia programme for the fifth consecutive year.

“Talented tax professionals are critical to the growth and dynamism of businesses and economies. Through creativity and innovation, they develop solutions that meet the complexity of the ever-changing business landscape and inspire confidence in markets.

“At LHDNM, we understand the importance of tax professionals and their contribution. Through our association with the EY Young Tax Professional of the Year Malaysia programme, we aim to help nurture the growth of the tax profession and industry in the country,” LHDNM’s Corporate Services director Marina A. Aziz said.