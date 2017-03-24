Firefighters to provide emergency medical help

KOTA KINABALU: The Fire and Rescue Department and the Ministry of Health (KKM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) concerning their Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) project.

The project, which started back in 2016, was a result of the partnership between the Fire Department and KKM along with Malaysian Medicine (MASTEM), in which they established the said EMRS project for the Society of Traumatology and Emergency.

“EMRS focuses on ambulance service and pre-hospital care. Through EMRS, firefighters will provide medical help without having to wait for the ambulance to arrive,” said Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operation) Datuk Soiman Jahid.

Soiman, during a press conference at the Fire Department Academy in Sepanggar yesterday, said Sabah was not the first state to implement EMRS as other states like Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Malacca and many more had already done so.

Another objective of EMRS is to enhance society’s access to the state’s ambulance service, thus ensuring that the service is of its highest quality.

“Each trainee who will be put under EMRS will have to go through 120 hours of attachment at the hospitals. Also, they have to go for further training twice every year,” said Soiman.

Among other things, they will provide emergency medical care services for the victims who were involved in an accident or any incident in land, water and air.

In commenting on the Fire Department’s efforts in dealing with chemical materials, Soiman said the department had already established a special team for it.

“This team will comprise experts and they will be dealing with hazardous, chemical and nuclear materials. Also, they are equipped with the necessary safety materials that are on par with international safety standards,” added Soiman.

Also present at the event was KKM Sabah director Datuk Christna Rundi and Sabah Fire Department director PKPJB Nordin Pauzi