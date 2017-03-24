Merdeka Auto Carnival roadshow this Sunday

KUCHING: Sarawak Automotive Enthusiast Society is holding a Merdeka Auto Carnival (MAC) 2017 roadshow at the carpark of Crown Square this Sunday (March 26).

The activities include Kone Attack Gymkhana and Drift, Autoshow competition, Hotwheels Diecast Showcase, Photoshoot competition, Audioshow, luck draw, prize-giving and MAC 2017 registration.

Its president Wan Asraq Arif told a press conference yesterday “This is the first roadshow to promote MAC 2017. We have 45 cars for the Autoshow competition and the participants come from four big car clubs in Kuching. We have also invited four models as well.”

On Kone Attack Gymkhana and Drift, he said it was a grassroots-level motorsport where the organisers would create a layout using cones and the participants having to go through it in the shortest time possible.

The public is entitled for early bird registration for the MAC 2017 at RM40 each instead of RM50.

The roadshow will start off with Gymkhana practice at 9am. The MAC 2017 registration counter opens at 10am and so will be the Hotwheels Diecast Showcase. Autoshow judging and Gymkhana competition are slotted for 11am and lunch break at noon. The Gymkhana competition resumes at 1pm, followed by the arrival of MAC 2017 showgirls at 2pm. Other programmes will follow until 6pm.

The MAC returns this year with a massive gathering of modified cars and wide array of advanced driving skills to be showcased during the Kone Attack Gymkhana and Drift demo.

The roadshow serves as a preview of the main event to be held in September.

It is also a platform where youths and young adults will be able to showcase their talents, passion and hobbies, with healthy interaction between the members of diverse background.

The event is supported by Kuching Diecast Community, OurYouth.my and Kone Attack. Crown Square is the sponsor with TeaFM as the official radio station.

For enquiries, contact Galvin at 016-8997945 or Willie at 012-8962033.

A representative of Crown Square management Tay Kien Hong, TeaFM programme manager Lenny Chew and organising chairman Galvin Amat were also present at the press conference.