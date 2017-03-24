Nation 

No Malaysians injured in attack in front of London’s Houses of Parliament – Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that no Malaysians were injured  in the March 22 attack in front of the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London.

In a statement, the ministry said the attack, perpetrated by an unknown assailant, left four dead and 40 others injured.

“The local police have confirmed they are currently treating the incident as a terrorist incident,” it said.

The attacker mowed pedestrians as he drove across Westminster Bridge, hitting and injuring members of the public along the way. Three off duty police officers were also among those injured on the Bridge.

The car came to a stop when it crashed into the railings near the Houses of Parliament. — Bernama

