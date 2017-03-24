Open Day at Executive College at Crown Square tomorrow

KUCHING: Executive College (EC), previously known as Institut Eksekutif, will be holding an Open Day at its campus at Level 2, Crown Square, Jalan Pending from 9am to 4pm tomorrow (March 25).

Parents and students can use this opportunity to get to know the college and meet lecturers and staff before making informed decisions on tertiary education.

A carnival sale will be organised by students of Executive College during the one-day event. They will sell food and beverages, handicrafts, hand phone accessories, beauty products and stationery.

The public can participate in Playstation games.

To spice things up, there will be a cosplay gathering for all anime fans out there. Handmade miniature anime figures will be on sale. Coupons are available to buy anime and cosplay items among other things that day.

Pronature Pharmacy will conduct free health-screening.

The Open Day will display students’ work, previews of programmes offered at Executive College, demonstration of the innovative teaching and learning facilities at the campus, and creation of your own iBook or iMovie using iPad.

There will be two sessions at 10am and 2pm of educational talk on ‘Myth of Entrepreneurship’ by Malcolm Wu, iCube Innovation’s strategic manager.

Those interested to pursue a Diploma or Degree in Business are recommended to attend the workshop to find out about entrepreneurship.

Students interested in Quantity Surveying should not miss out on the opportunity to participate in the Quantity Surveying Hands-On Workshop at 10.30am to get better understanding of Quantity Surveying.

Students who attain Foundation in Arts, Diploma in Business Administration, and Diploma in Quantity Surveying at Executive College can further their studies at affiliated universities in Malaysia as well as in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Executive College also offers Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and Bachelor of Technology (Hons) in Construction Management in collaboration with Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur (IUKL).

All courses at Executive College are accredited and recognised by Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA) and Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE).

Diploma in Quantity Surveying awarded by Executive College is recognised by the Board of Quantity Surveyors Malaysia (BQSM) and Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM).

Executive College offers scholarships and other monetary assistance such as High Achiever and Merit Scholarship for students who did well in studies.

Those who held leadership roles in extracurricular activities at school or high achievers at national, regional or state level are eligible for Extra-Curriculum Excellence Award.

Students can also apply for National Higher Education Funds Corporation (PTPTN), a one percent interest study loan provided by the government to assist students financially.

Tuition fees can be paid by withdrawal of savings from EPF Account 2 for those eligible.

Prospective students and their parents are welcome to speak to Executive College’s friendly staff to find out about the programmes offered and financial aid available.

Students are advised to bring along their actual SPM or STPM or UEC results and MyKad for consultation at the event.

Those interested can call 082-345680 or visit the website www.ecollege.edu.my or Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/executivecollege.1/) for more information.