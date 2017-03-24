RM300 mln Wisma Zhong Hua project to start in June

KOTA KINABALU: The long-awaited Wisma Zhong Hua project, a joint venture (JV) between Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC), The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) and developer Arah Permai Sdn Bhd is expected to commence in June this year.

Arah Permai executive director Datuk Francis Goh vowed to start work on the RM300 million project in June and complete the building in 36 months.

He also pledged to compensate SUCCC and USCCAKK in kind should there be any further delay in the construction, even though it was not stated in the JV agreement signed by the three parties on September 29, 2013.

Goh explained that the delay was partly due to a lengthy process in obtaining approval for the development plan and building plan, as well as to resubmit the seismic measure of the building upon enhancing and reinforcing the structure against earthquake.

Nonetheless, Goh said Arah Permai had held a tender for the construction job two months ago, in which a China-based company was selected as the main contractor to undertake the project.

“We will sign an agreement with the contractor by the end of March,” he said, adding that the contract was valued at RM 280 million.

Goh said the company selected the China-based contractor to ensure the speed and quality of the construction work, and because the contractor would have the financial strength to cope with slow or late payment if that happened.

Wisma Zhong Hua, located on 2.7 acres of land next to Karamunsing police station, comprises a shopping mall, five-star hotel, 998 parking lots and a ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,500 guests.

Under the JV agreement, both USCCA and SUCCC will get four office units, a meeting room and 20 per cent of the profit from the parking revenue upon completion of the project.

He said this when officiating at the opening of USCCAKK new office in Wisma Pendidikan here yesterday. Goh is also an honorary advisor of USCCAKK.

On another note, Goh urged certain quarters not to make an issue out of the construction delay of Wisma Zhong Hua as SUCCC gets ready for election this year.

Earlier in his speech, Goh announced his commitment to donate RM25,000 for the renovation of the USCCAKK office.

He will also donate RM5,000 to each of the 15 Chinese community associations under USCCAKK.

The donations, amounted to RM100,000, will be presented in Kinsabina Group’s upcoming launching of Zhong Sha International Hardware City in May.

“The hardware city, located in Penampang, is one of my JV projects with a China group under the One Belt One Road initiative,” he said.

Meanwhile, USCCAKK president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said the association had faith in Goh that he would fulfill his promise to complete Wisma Zhong Hua within the stipulated time frame.

She said the association was looking forward to have its own permanent office in Wisma Zhong Hua.

As of now, Wong said the new USCCA office which the association rented from Kota Kinabalu Hokkien Association for a tenure of four to five years has a VIP room to receive guests and a meeting room.

She also hoped that the Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Chen Peijie, would assist in arranging USCCAKK to meet with China delegation who visited Sabah to promote exchanges between both parties.

Since its inception on December 19, 1975, Wong said the past presidents and committee of USCCAKK had strived to secure long-term income for the association to be self-sustainable.

In 1986, Wong said past president Henry Kong had managed to secure a 12-acre land to build a cemetery in Menggatal. The land was jointly owned by Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) as well.

However, due to insufficient development funding, USCCAKK agreed in a meeting on July 13, 2011, to authorize the then president Datuk Yong Soo Pin to execute the transfer of the cemetery’s management right to KKCCCI permanently.

In return, USCCAKK receives RM1.5 million from KKCCCI in 10-year instalment period. KKCCCI also agreed to provide USCCAKK with 7.5 per cent of the future profit from Ashes Tower.

Between 1989 and 1998, USCCAKK honorary life president, the late Datuk Seri Panglima Sari Nuar and Kong succeeded in obtaining approval from the then Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan on its application for the reserved land located in Tanjung Aru for development by USCCAKK and SUCCC.

Later, it was found that private development project was unsuitable to be carried out in a government reserve land.

In 1998, the then Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee granted his approval to USCCAKK to exchange the land in Tanjung Aru for the 2.7-acre land in Karamunsing, which both the association and SUCCC jointly owned.

“We are thankful to the hard work of our past president and committee members,” Wong said.

Also present at the event were SUCCC president Datuk Seri Panglima Gan Sau Wah, Sabah Dong Zong chairman Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt, SUCCC secretary general Datuk Ling Tiong Chai, Beaufort Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Datuk Seri Panglima Chong Nyuk Yong, Tuaran Chinese Chamber of Commerce president Datuk Tan Kim Beng, Kota Kinabalu Hokkien Association president Datuk Clement Yeh, USCCAKK honorary life president cum immediate past president John Lim, USCCAKK honorary advisors Datuk Chee Chi Sang and Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, and USCCAKK deputy president Bong Chong Shui.