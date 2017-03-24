Rugby 10s action in Mukah: Sibu Swan wary of strong field

SIBU: Sibu Swan are looking for another victory in the inaugural 2017 Mukah 10-a-side Invitational Rugby Tournament slated for March 25-26 in Mukah.

Its coach Michael Ting admitted that it was going to be a tough fight among the field of nine teams.

The teams are Mukah Swiftlet Rugby Club, Mukah Politeknik, Bintulu Rugby Union, Mukah Barbarian, Miri Pirahnas Rugby Club, Sibu Goldies, SMK Sacred Heart, Kolej Vokasional and Sibu Swan.

Ting said it was hard to predict the eventual outcome since this was the first time the tournament was organised.

He was happy that Mukah had finally taken the initiative to organise the event, saying it would boost the popularity of rugby in Mukah.

“It’s a good start and hopefully, this will generate more interest in the sport and attract more players, especially from the Central Zone.”

Meanwhile, Sibu Division Rugby Union advisor Jeffery Ting recently handed over t-shirts to SMK Sacred Heart Team. — by Philip Wong