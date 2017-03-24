Siti Bahiyah new JCI Intan president

KOTA KINABALU: JCI Intan celebrated its 42nd Installation and Awards Banquet at Narada Hotel Putatan on March 18, with the installation of Siti Bahiyah Mohd Muztaba as new president and the Board of Directors.

Siti Bahiyah, who took over the helm from immediate past president Cathy Molly Albert, was sworn in as the 42nd JCI Intan president.

She has been an active member for seven years and has participated in various JCI Intan projects, activities, and conventions.

Other highlights of the night included the installation of the new JCI Intan Board of Directors and Commission Directors for 2017, and the induction of new members Tessa de Souza and Annemarie Kinsuan.

JCI Intan also conferred Senatorship awards to three of its outstanding members for their exceptional service to the Chapter over the years; JCI Sen. Nora Arin, JCI Sen. Veronica Chin and JCI Sen. Heneritta Gunting.

A JCI Senatorship is the highest honor which can be bestowed upon a current or past member by Junior Chamber International for outstanding service to the organization.

JCI Intan also conducted an awards ceremony to recognise the bountiful effort of its members.

Fifteen awards were given out not just to members, but also to parties who have been supporting JCI Intan for the past year.

Speaking at the event, organising chairlady Seri Wong thanked Majlis Belia Sabah, Sabah Tourism Board, Kementerian Belia dan Sukan Sabah, JCI members, sponsors, and advertisers for their generous support in making the event a success.

The function was graced by JCI Senator Datuk Kevin Lim, representing the Guest of Honour, Datuk Haji Tawfiq Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Abu Bakar Titingan, Minister of Youth and Sports Sabah.

Also present to witness the momentous occasion was JCI Malaysia National president Nurul-huda Mohamed Afandi, JCI Intan’s Brotherhood Chapter JCI Seduan from Sarawak, and Friendship Chapter JCI Butterworth City from Penang.

Based in Kota Kinabalu, JCI Intan is one of the 60 local organisations in JCI Malaysia. One of the two all-female chapters in the country, JCI Intan was established on March 4th 1975, and has since produced and empower active citizens in four areas of development: Individual, Business, Community and International.