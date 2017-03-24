Soon Koh stands tall in accepting apology over mistake

KUCHING: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh magnanimously accepted an apology from The Borneo Post for inadvertently quoting his name in a report on the passing of former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai yesterday.

Rising above the gravity of the mistake, Soon Koh told The Borneo Post that he was not ruffled by the slip in the report and that he had decided to let the matter rest.

However, he said that his children and wife were upset by the mistake but had accepted that it was a genuine mistake.

The Borneo Post sincerely apologises to Soon Koh’s family for the disturbed feeling the mistake had caused them to bear.