Spurned lover stabs girlfriend to death for refusing sex

KUCHING: A car accessories salesman was arrested early this morning for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death after she turned down his request for sex.

The 25-year-old suspect allegedly commited the crime in a rented room at a commercial shoplot at Mile 4 around 3.45am, before stabbing himself and then running to a 24-hour convenience store and telling workers there that robbers had attacked him and killed his girlfriend.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said initial investigations found that the victim, a 25-year-old shoe shop assistant, had been stabbed twice in the neck.

“The boyfriend, when questioned, confessed to having become angry when his girlfriend rejected his sexual advances.

“Accusing her of having an affair, he grabbed a knife in the room and stabbed her before stabbing himself in a bid to mask his crime,” he said.

Police have classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.