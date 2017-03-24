Welson, Erika swoop into SEA Games dream team

Welson Sim Erika Kong

SIBU: Two Sarawakians Welson Sim and Erika Kong will be representing the country at the South East Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur this August after beating the qualifying times at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships last week.

In the meet that was also participated by swimmers from Japan, Thailand and Indonesia, Welson, 20, splashed to three gold medals while Erika beat the qualifying times in two of the events.

His gold medals were won in the Men’s 18-and-over and Open 200m freestyle where he clocked 1:49.27s, 400m in 3:52.89s and 1,500m in 15:31.10s.

Meanwhile, Erika clocked 32.47s in the heats of Women’s 18-and-over 50m breaststroke to beat the qualifying time of 32.58s for SEA Games in Category A and 1:12.34s to beat the qualifying time of 1:12.47s in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

She was happy she has managed to qualify for the SEA Games after a long break from competitive swimming, her last outing was last July at the Sarawak Aquatic Centre during Sukma XVIII (2016).

For Erika, this WA certainly a big burden lifted off her shoulders that she made the SEA Games swim team after returning to mainstream training in December which was quite a tough comeback to winning form.

She is hoping to swim even faster times in the coming Malaysia Open in Malacca in May where she will be better prepared.