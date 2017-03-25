20 boats, RM45,000 cigarettes seized in ESSZone

LAHAD DATU: Security forces led by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) seized 750 cartons of cigarettes worth RM45,000 and 20 boats suspected to be used by illegal immigrant for smuggling activities in two separate operations in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) this week.

ESSCom Commander, DCP Dato’ Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid in a statement yesterday said in an operation by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) last Sunday, a team of MMEA detected a suspicious boat during Op Pluto Timur at Sungai Sibahat waters. When approached, the boat escaped and headed for the beach but was successfully apprehended by the team.

“Upon inspection, the team found two men and a woman without identification documents and 750 cartons of cigarettes believed intended to be smuggled out to the neighboring country through Felda Sahabat waters.

“The suspects were taken to the MMEA post in Felda Sahabat and the case will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/1963 (Amendment 2002) and the Customs Act,” he said.

According to Wan, they also seized a boat and an outboard engine used in the activities with the total seizure worth RM60,000.

In another operation on Thursday at Sungai Bilis beach, Tanjung Labian, a team of General Operation Force (GOF) police seized 20 boats and an engine believed used for smuggling activities or to ferry illegal immigrants through ungazetted paths into the country.

Wan said all the boats measuring 10 to 15 feet long were taken to the Tanjung Labian post for further action.

He also thanked all the security forces, especially MMEA and GOF that contributed to the success of the arrests and seizure.

“I hope members of the public will report any suspicious activities including smuggling to the ESScom Operation Centre at 089-863 181 for further action,” he added.