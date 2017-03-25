Cabinet approves proposed Child Sexual Crime Bill 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet yesterday approved the proposed Child Sexual Crime Bill 2017, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the Bill would be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for the first reading next week.

“This Bill is important in addressing the seriousness of sexual crime against children in Malaysia.

“It is also aimed at increasing protection for children from sexual criminals and in looking after the welfare of children,” she said in a statement here.

She added that in general, the Bill addressed sexual offences against children and the punishment, adding to the existing laws on the offences.

Azalina who is also Member of Parliament for Pengerang, also expressed her thanks to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who paved the way to forming a task force to tackle the issue of sexual crime against children.

She said the success of the National Seminar on ‘Child Sexual Crime: Stop It!’ organised by Permata on March 13 and 14 also opened the eyes of many on the need for laws that could provide a healthy and safe environment for children.

In August 2016, the prime minister announced the immediate formation of a task force to look into issues related to sexual crimes, especially rape of children.

Azalina was then appointed chairman of the Action Committee on sexual crime against children. — Bernama