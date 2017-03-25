Cooking oil coupon sales to prevent ‘panic buying’

SANDAKAN: Consumer Affairs and Community Development Minister, Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid has urged the rakyat not to be angry over the rise of fuel prices as they are in accordance with world fuel prices.

“I do not understand why many people get angry when the Government has already helped them by locking the price at petrol stations so that price will be in accordance with world fuel price; the government has already locked the price so that the gas station would not be able to raise the price any further.

“This is how the government helps the people. They do not need to worry that they are paying more to the gas station as the government has locked the price,” she explained.

When commenting on the end of subsidised bottled cooking oil by the government, Jainab said people would start to appreciate something when the thing is gone.

“Now people have started to realise how expensive cooking oil is after the government stopped subsidising it. Now people realise how much the government has helped all this while (when bottled cooking oil was still subsidised), we took it for granted.

“That is why there are many benefits brought by the government, so the rakyat should not be easily swayed by the opposition’s claims and promises,” she said during a press conference held at Taman Harmoni here yesterday after selling coupons for packet cooking oil with Elopura Assemblyman Datuk Au Kam Wah, Karamunting Assemblyman Datuk Charles O Pang and Sabah Umno Women members.

She said a lot of people have been complaining there is not enough cooking oil sold in supermarkets and stores. Hence, she took the initiative to discuss with local leaders and Umno Women to sell coupons for packet cooking oil of 2kg, 3kg and 5kg.

“This is the first time we did this programme here. I hope this could be done once in every two weeks to avoid ‘panic buying’.

“We do have enough cooking oil for the people, but there are certain stores that sell in big quantity to stores without license. There is a license for selling cooking oil, and only the license holders can sell cooking oil.

“Supermarkets and shops are allowed to keep stock of packet cooking oil, but it must comply with the license they hold. Only KPDNKK (Domestic Trade Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry),” she explained.

Jainab also said that cooking oil and sugar prices in Malaysia are cheaper compared to prices in Thailand and the Philippines.

With this she said to the rakyat, “Do not complain and get angry. Do not be swayed by the words of the opposition without analysing the truth.”

The programme was held in Taman Mesra before it proceeded to Taman Harmoni, yesterday.