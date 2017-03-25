Eight taekwondo opponents shaping up for SEA Games

KUCHING: Eight taekwondo exponents from Sarawak will be chalking valuable experience at the 13th Asean Taekwondo Championships held in Perlis from March 21-25.

According to state Technical chairman of Persatuan Taekwondo Negeri Sarawak (WTF-affiliated) Master Tan Check Joon, the exponents left for Perlis on March 21.

Tan, who is also chairman of the National Coaching Board forTaekwondo Malaysia (WTF)was delighted and proud that Sarawak’s young talents were chosen to represent the nation for this regional tournament.

This is because competition is a tough with over a hundred top fighters aiming for medals, and it serves as great exposure for the eight before the August SEA Games.

“It has always been the association’s aim to develop more exponents for top-flight competition. I am confident our athletes will deliver in both the 13th Asean Taekwondo meet and the SEA Games this year. I hope they will spur the rest of the junior athletes to train harder and become eligible to represent the state and nation in the very near future,” Tan added.

Sarawakians competing in the 13th Asean meet are Tan Yen Ming (male Heavyweight), Caren Li Ying Ming (female Lightweight), Nurul Nur Hafizza Mahdi (female Middleweight) Nurul Fatihah Roslan (female 15-17 Lightweight) in the Kyorugi event and Augustine Rudy Grocer (Mix Pair), Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim, Marylyne Bungan Lian and Nur Ifa Husna Saiful (Female Team) for Poomsae event.