Families of hostages in the dark about rescue

TAWAU: The families of the two Malaysian hostages who were rescued by the Philippine military recently had yet to be contacted by any party in respect of the two sailors.

Gustiah Sultan, 46, the wife of Tayudin Anjut, 45 (one of the sailors), said she would remain patient and wait for further development of her husband and relative’s release.

She said she knew about the information through media reports only.

According to her, this was the third incident encountered by Tayudin where the first was a boat-sinking incident at Sg Sibuku, Tarakan where he escaped from it by jumping into the sea.

The second incident was when the MV Zuhairi ferry they were on collided with a tugboat just a few metres away from the jetty in Semporna in January, 2016.

Tayudin married in 2003 and is a father of two children, Nur Erin Farisha, 12, and Muhd Fahrin, 5.

He likes to sail and get involved in the shipping industry, and has been doing so for more than 25 years, including more than 10 years with this tugboat company.

On March 24, two ailing Malaysian seamen who had been held hostage by Filipino militants for eight months were found aboard a boat adrift off the southern Philippines.

Tayudin Anjut, 45, and Abdurahim bin Sumas, 62, were abandoned by the Abu Sayyaf gunmen before dawn near their coastal forest hideout on the remote island of Pata. They were weak and in a sickly state and receiving treatment at a military hospital.

The status of the other three hostages, namely Fandy Bakran, 26, Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 32 and Mohamad Jumadil Rahim, 23 are still unknown.