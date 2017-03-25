Medical staff shuttle to Kapit for badminton, camaraderie

KAPIT: Medical staff statewide, who are active in sports, received due praise from Kapit Hospital director Dr Hii King Ching for being a model example.

“Indeed, it is a great pleasure to know medical staff statewide are pro-active in sports to keep fit. Physical exercise is for all ages to keep healthy. As long as we’re able to move, we must keep fit. It’s very encouraging to see there are many senior (citizens) over 50 but still playing badminton. Badminton is popular among us, not just for the sake of playing but to keep fit and inject an element of discipline and promote friendship,” said Dr Hii on Friday morning when she officiated at a badminton competition for branches of Sarawak Medical Club at Bletih Stadium.

Altogether, there are 19 teams throughout the state involving some 200 players and officials in the competitions held from March 24-26, with categories for men’s and women’s singles and doubles, men’s veteran doubles and mixed doubles. The competitions were hosted by ‘Kelab Perubatan Sarawak Cawangan Kapit’ under organising chairman Nanang Agat and secretary Priscilla Padolina

“Not everyone wants to come to Kapit or ‘UK’ for ulu Kapit, which is only accessible by a three-hour boat ride from Sibu up the mighty Rajang River,” added Dr Hii.

“It is very remote and isolated place. I congratulate you because you made an effort to come see how Kapit looks like. This competition will see players seleced to represent Sarawak at the national competitions in 2018,” added Dr Hii.