Ministry chips in RM10,000 for Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari

KAPIT: Organisers of Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari 2017 received a RM10,000 boost from KBSS, which principal secretary of KBSS (Kementerian Belia, Sukan dan Solidariti) Zul Usop presented on Friday morning.

On hand to receive the cheque was administrative officer Vanessa Joseph at Kapit Resident’s Office in the presence of staffers Rolyn Terrance, Donny Yang, NuwinLium, ZulUsop, Vanessa Joseph, Rata Tanggai (officer in charge of Kapit Office KBSS) and Erica Goldie Joshua.

“Last time, my ministry was known as KPS (Kementerian Pembangunan Sosial) but now it’s KBSS (Kementerian Belia, Sukan dan Solidariti). We support this event – Baleh-Kapit Raft safari — because we wanted people’s participation to come together for solidarity. That’s our main purpose”, said Zul.

The Baleh-Kapit Raft safari is scheduled for April 1-2, with only 16 teams confirmed. This year is the 22th series of the annual international rafting competition since it was introduced in 1996. Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong Punan, who is also the organising chairman, said entries are still open to participants from local and outside teams.

He said the rafting competition has five main categories, namely Men’s Bamboo Open, Men’s Bamboo Closed (Inter Department), Women’s Bamboo Open, Freestyle and Paddle Boat that is open to men and women. This paddle event is to remind the populace on vital water transport in the early days, which until today is still the main mode of transport in the absence of roads.

The first flagoff point for this year’s Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari rafting competitions he said is at Rumah Ansi, Nanga Sepajie at Sungai Majau, a tributary of Mujong River. Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing is expected officiate at the first flagoff point.

The trip from Rumah Ansi, Nanga Sepajie at Sungai Majau from Kapit by longboat takes about 6-7 hours along the Rajang River, Baleh River, Sungai Mujong and Sungai Majau. Rafters will be able to enjoy the pristine clear waters of Sungai Majau along with a scenic view of Iban longhouses along the river. Rumah Ansi comprises of 29 families/doors.

Belayong cautioned that Sungai Majau has numerous boulders and rocks across the river that pose a danger to boats.

“However this makes the rafting competition more challenging” he said.

The second flagoff point is at Rumah Along at Nanga Majau that has 18 families/door whereby the Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development, Datuk Alexander NantaLinggi, is expected to flag off the ceremony.

Besides the rafting, the organising committee has slotted in a Kapit Powerboat Competition (April 1-2) at Kapit riverfront. Another new event is the Mountainbike Challenge with the starting point from Katibas Bridge in Song District passing through the partially completed Kapit/Song road and ending at Kapit Town Square.

The rafting event is Kapit’s major tourism event held annually along the tributary of Baleh River where rowers paddle down to Kapit Passenger Terminal as the finishing point. The three-day event offers participants a rare opportunity to stay overnight to experience the hospitality of the two Iban longhouses along the river bank.

The competition is organized by the Kapit Resident Office in collaboration with Kapit Tourism Task Group and all government agencies and selected NGOs with support from Tourism and Heritage Sarawak, Sarawak Tourism Board, Ministry of Social Development and Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board. — by James Ling