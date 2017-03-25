PAM aims for new ways to improve BTS

Photo shows booths at the BTS 2017.

KUCHING: The Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) strives to improve its Building Trade Show (BTS) and the overall building and construction industry in Sarawak by incorporating new methods to reach out and support its members and partners of the industry.

Yesterday, during the launch of BTS 2017 by the PAM Sarawak Chapter, chairman Mike Boon in his speech said the show has come to a stage where it needs to be reviewed on how it can be more effective in staging these events.

“Therefore, PAMSC will organise a review session after this weekend to evaluate the performance of this event.

“I urge all our industry partners to take part in the discussion and brain storm on the future direction of BTS.”

He also pointed out that in the process of organising this event, PAMSC realise the importance of technology, particularly social media.

“We have to embrace it to stay relevant in developing our building industry,” he added.

On another note, PAM president president Dr Zulhemlee An said PAM has played an instrumental role in making Building Information Modeling (BIM) affordable to all architects and engineers.

“PAM has also been providing BIM training to members at below market rate to improve BIM competency among architects. Not only will BIM improve the efficiency and accuracy of the production of drawings, BIM also will present new opportunities to our architectural services,” he said.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the uptake of Industrialised Building System (IBS) is still not widely adopted in the building and construction industry.

He stressed that IBS is an obvious key to solving problems affecting the industry such as poor quality workmanship in the construction industry.

“Quality of workmanship, more specifically poor quality of workmanship has been a big issue in the industry for many years, partly due to unskilled labours involved at the construction sites,” he said.

“That is why we must come up with more efficient methods, meaning less labour intensive, and better quality building materials in construction to improve the quality.

“The obvious answer is IBS. However, the use of IBS has not yet reached the target of 70 per cent application set by the government in the early 2000,” he added.

Therefore, he urged financial assistance from the industry to fund competent researches on issues affecting the construction industry, as well as to research on new products and the development of new products to support the industry.