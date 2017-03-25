PM announces first stadium for RMP

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today announced that a stadium would be built for the Royal Malaysia Police at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here.

He said the stadium, the first for RMP, would have a seating capacity of 35,000 people and was for improving the standard of RMP’s football team.

The stadium will be built via a land swap with the Federal Reserve Unit’s site at PULAPOL.

“I hope the RMP football team will be more successful in future with the availability of the stadium,” he said when launching the 210th Police Day celebration at PULAPOL.

Najib also announced the construction of a new centre for RMP’s Special Actions Unit (UTK) costing RM100 million in Semenyih, Selangor.

“UTK which all this while has been operating from an old building in Bukit Aman will get a new and sophisticated home in Semenyih,” he said.

Construction of the two projects will take place after tenders are opened. Najib had more good news in store for the “men in blue”, a government contribution of RM3 million for the Police Heritage Trust Fund.

The fund, which was launched today, is for looking after the welfare of police personnel who have retired or left the service and their families.

At the event, Najib also launched a coffee table titled F Team: Only the Brave which tells the story of the F Team of the Special Branch which was responsible for taking down the underground network of the Communist Party of Malaysia during the Emergency years.

The information on the F Team’s operations was only recently declassified. – Bernama