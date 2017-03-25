Replica models for LIMA ‘17 made by a local

LANGKAWI: The 2017 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA’17) Exhibition gives an opportunity to local and international companies to display various defence assets such as aeroplanes and fighter jets.

However, nobody expected that several replica models displayed at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre in conjunction with LIMA’17 here were produced by a local who originated from Negeri Sembilan, Nazaruddin Hashim.

Even more interesting was the fact that the 45-year-old man, who has 23 years’ experience as a replica model maker, produced all his replica 100 per cent by hand, and described his products as having its own and exclusive DNA.

Nazaruddin said he took three weeks to produce a good ship but because he normally received orders about one month before the LIMA event, he had to sacrifice his sleep to produce one ship within eight days.

“A company usually uses many machines to produce the models, but I had to make everything myself from cutting the wood right up to the final process,” he told Bernama.

Nazaruddin said that for LIMA’17, among the companies making orders from him was Boustead Shipyard Sdn Bhd, where he made the Littoral Combat Ship and Multi Role Support Ship according to the size specified.

Nazaruddin also produced the Bofors 40mm Naval Gun replica for Bofors Asia Sdn Bhd and two units of the Offshore Patrol Vessels for Destini Shipyard.

“I also produced 10 models as gifts ordered by ATSC Sdn Bhd comprising five units of the MiG-29N fighter models and another five Sukhoi SU30-MKM,” he said adding that he had to race for time to complete all the replicas.

Nothing satisfies Nazaruddin more than to see that his handmade products are displayed to the public and visitors worldwide.

“Another satisfaction is when a client company considers me as part of their team even though I am only the maker of the replica.,” he added. — Bernama