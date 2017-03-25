Sabah kidnapping case: Two M’sians will arrive in KL tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Two of five victims kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group who were rescued by the Philippines’s security forces on Thursday, are expected to arrive here tomorrow.

Without revealing the place and time of their arrival, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said their statements would be recorded on the case.

“They are in Manila currently with the authorities there and will arrive in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow,” said Khalid, who declined to elaborate further.

Khalid said this after attending the 210th Police Day Commemoration Parade at the Police Training Centre here, today.

Yesterday, the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) confirmed that they were rescued by the security forces of the Philippines in an operation in the southern part of the republic.

They duo are Tayudin Anjut, 46, and Abdul Rahim Summas, 63, crew members of the tugboat Serudong Tiga who were kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group in the waters of Dent Haven in Lahad Datu on July 18.

Prior to this, the foreign media reported that the two victims, in a weak state and sickly, were rescued by a Philippine Marine boat in the waters of Pulau Pata in the southern Philippines.

To date, three more Malaysians are still being held captive by Abu Sayyaf, namely, Fandy Bakran, 27, Mohd Jumadil Rahim, 24, and Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 33, who were also crew members of the Serudong Tiga.

In another development, when asked to comment on developments on the killing of Kim Jong-nam, Khalid said investigations were still ongoing.

“To date, no fresh developments, we are still hunting for three more suspects who are believed to be holed up in the North Korean Embassy here.

“We urge them (Jong-nam murder suspects) to give themselves up and cooperate with the police in the investigation,” said Khalid.

The three individuals who are believed to be still holed up at the North Korean Embassy are Hyon Kwang-song, 44, and staff of Air Koryo, Kim Uk-il, 37, and Ri Ji-u, 30, who was also known as James.

Jong-nam was murdered at the KL International Airport 2 while waiting for a flight to Macau on Feb 13. – Bernama