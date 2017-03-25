Sarawak exposed to external threats along its border with Kalimantan, says DCM

KUCHING: The present security along the 1,000km Sarawak-Kalimantan border is still exposed to external threats, says Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

In this regard, he calls for immediate attention on safeguarding the state against such risks, especially on protecting its three major hydroelectricity power plants (HEPs) – the facilities at Murum, Bakun and Batang Ai.

“While we are well-guarded from the sea, we are totally exposed in our backyard – along the border. So I would like to urge all (parties) to take immediate steps in tackling this (security) issue before anything happens,” Masing – also Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister – told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He also related his experience several years ago when trekking from Batang Ai to Song for nine days and passing the Lanjak Entimau Wildlife Sanctuary, where along the way, he found discarded ‘kretek’ (Indonesian cigarettes) packs and packets of instant noodles near the border area.

“What this meant was that our border was exposed – people from the other side could easily come over without any monitoring and proper checking.”

One way to address this issue, said Masing, would be for the government to build a security road along the border.

“We can start from Tebedu border post and build it along the 1,000km border until Ba Kelalan. We don’t have to build a highway there; a R5 standard road will be sufficient for our security forces to look after our interests and assets.”

Masing added that the Indonesian authorities had already built such roads along their own border.

“In fact, (the roads are) all along their border – they have a very good communication network that we should emulate,” he said.

Moreover, Masing also called for the Malaysian Army to station their newly-formed Border Regiment at border towns such as Tebedu, Serian, Lubok Antu, Belaga and Ulu Baram to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and prevent it from being breached.

“I’m sure we do not want the Confrontation of 1963 to recur. So it’s better to be well prepared for any eventuality,” he added.