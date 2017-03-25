Seven jailed over syabu

KOTA KINABALU: A man was jailed for 20 months by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for possessing 3.37grams of syabu.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus imposed the sentence on Sapiee Rasad after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail tail term of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

He was arrested during Ops Tapis, in front of a sundry shop in Donggongon Town, Penampang at 8.50pm on January 3.

Meanwhile, six other men were jailed between eight and 10 months each for committing similar offences.

Amir Abdul, Sylvester George, Arizan Deing, Mujin Talib, Alexander Loipat and Alidan Ajah pleaded guilty before the magistrate to each of their charges under Section 12 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

For Amir, Sylvester and Arizan, who were jointly charged with possessing 0.37 grams of syabu, were sentenced to 10 months’ jail each.

They were caught committing the offence at a rented room in Api-Api Centre here at 3.20pm on January 3.

Mujin was also jailed for 10 months for possessing 0.33 grams of syabu in front of a car service centre in Sadong Jaya here at 11.15am on January 4.

Alexander and Alimin were jailed for eight months each for possessing 0.13 grams and 0.06 grams of syabu, respectively.

Both Alexander and Alimin were caught at a restaurant in Penampang and Jalan Sepanggar in Manggatal on January 6 and 7, respectively.

The court also ordered Sapiee and Amir to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving their sentences.