Shafie told to stop ‘fooling’

KOTA KINABLAU: Umno Zone Six yesterday urged former Umno vice president Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal to stop fooling Sabahans and abide by the rule of Malaysia’s political system.

“Do not confuse Sabahans because they are fully aware of where you came from since 30 years ago,” said its secretary, Datuk Ainal Fatah.

“I now put it to you that you were nothing and zero before you became a member of parliament and Semporna Umno divisional leader.

“You took advantage of the power of your uncle Chief Minister to enable you as the chairman of North Borneo Timber Berhad (NBT) to take over Yayasan Sabah and its subsidiaries Rakyat Berjaya, ICSB and SSSB,” Ainal claimed.

He also claimed Sabahans could have been robbed of their vested interests in Yayasan Sabah, but they were fortunately saved by a member of the board of trustees, Datuk Seri Musa Haji Aman.

“Otherwise the true objective of Yayasan Sabah to promote charitable and educational of Sabahans would have disappeared from the land below the wind,” he claimed in a statement yesterday.

Ainal, who is a senior lawyer from Semporna, said that what Shafie is having today is owed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno and Barisan Nasional.

“You became vice president of Umno because of Najib, you became a senior minister at the federal level because of Najib, you became the chairman of Commonwealth nations because of Najib. You betrayed the Prime Minister who had been kind enough to bring you up to what you are today,” he claimed.

Ainal added that Shafie had urged Semporna people to support Umno and BN when he was still the Rural and Regional Development Minister but now he had changed overnight by forming the Warisan party.