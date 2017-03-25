Six unlicensed drivers fined

LAHAD DATU: A total of six drivers were fined RM300 respectively in the Magistrate’s Court for driving without a licence, yesterday.

District Police Chief, ACP Hamzah Ahmad when contacted yesterday said 38 warrants of arrest were also executed at the court for various traffic offences.

“All six cases were recorded under Section 26(1) of the Road Transport Act for not having a driving license,” he said.

Therefore, he said members of the public should be aware about the importance of having a driving license and parents should supervise their children so as not to drive if they do not have a license to avoid any untoward incidents.

Hamzah also advised the public to always comply with the rules and not to be careless, to speed, drive recklessly or take dangerous risks on the roads to avoid mishaps.

The prosecution was conducted by District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division officer Inspector Mohamad Kemil Rahmat.